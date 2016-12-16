Sandy Springs to name bridge for U.S. Sen. Isakson

A bridge between Sandy Springs and Cobb County may be named for U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.

A resolution to name the Johnson Ferry Road bridge over the Chattahoochee River for the senator will go before Sandy Springs City Council on Dec. 20. However, a dedication ceremony is already scheduled for Dec. 22, 11 a.m., at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, Johnson Ferry North entrance at Columns Drive at the bridge’s western end. The dedication is open to the public and will include officials from Sandy Springs and Cobb County.

The city owns the bridge, but is working with Cobb officials to jointly support the naming, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

Isakson, a Republican, has served in the Senate since 2005. For many years, he was involved in Sandy Springs real estate and now lives in Marietta.

