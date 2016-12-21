Brookhaven council creates city’s first Audit Committee
The Brookhaven City Council approved the formation of the city’s first Audit Committee at the Dec. 13 meeting.
The appointments by Mayor John Ernst of Tim Tripp, Mike Harreld, Susan Nichols and Norman McKay were unanimously approved by the council. Backgrounds of the members:
- Tim Tripp, CPA, CIA, VP Internal Audit – at Newell Brands Inc.
- Mike Harreld, CPA, Board of Directors – Metro Atlanta YMCA
- Susan Nichols, CIA, Senior VP & General Auditor – Bank of America Merchant Services
- Norman McKay, CFO – Oglethorpe University
The purpose of the Audit Committee is to oversee and assess the management of the financial auditor function.
Members of the city of Brookhaven’s first Audit Committee are, from left, Tim Tripp, Mike Harreld, Susan Nichols, Norman McKay. (City of Brookhaven)
