Brookhaven council creates city’s first Audit Committee

The Brookhaven City Council approved the formation of the city’s first Audit Committee at the Dec. 13 meeting.

The appointments by Mayor John Ernst of Tim Tripp, Mike Harreld, Susan Nichols and Norman McKay were unanimously approved by the council. Backgrounds of the members:

Tim Tripp, CPA, CIA, VP Internal Audit – at Newell Brands Inc.

Mike Harreld, CPA, Board of Directors – Metro Atlanta YMCA

Susan Nichols, CIA, Senior VP & General Auditor – Bank of America Merchant Services

Norman McKay, CFO – Oglethorpe University

The purpose of the Audit Committee is to oversee and assess the management of the financial auditor function.

