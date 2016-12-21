Dunwoody seeking input to update transportation plan

The city of Dunwoody is currently updating its Comprehensive Transportation Plan which outlines the community’s transportation objectives and funding priorities and is seeking input from residents in on online survey.

The city last completed a Comprehensive Transportation Plan in 2011. The primary purpose of the five year update is to review and refresh the recommended project list and work program as well as explore enhancements to plan components such as pedestrian and bicycling facilities, according to a press release.

To take the survey, click here.

