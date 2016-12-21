Sandy Springs shutters strip club for alleged code violations

The Sandy Springs strip club Flashers has been shuttered by the city for alleged “fire and life safety” code violations.

The Dec. 19 shutdown came days after the city raided Flashers and two other clubs for other alleged code violations and charged three people with sexual solicitation.

Flashers, at 6420 Roswell Road, “was closed under the direction of the Fire Marshall’s office due to numerous fire and life safety code violations,” according to a statement from city spokesperson Sharon Kraun. “This is an older facility with no sprinkler system in place, and among the violations are serious electrical hazards, constituting an imminent threat to human life.”

“Once the building owners have made needed corrections and pass inspection to ensure compliance, the business can be cleared to reopen,” Kraun said.

Louis Levenson, an attorney reportedly representing Flashers, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Flashers and Sandy Springs’ other strip clubs–Main Stage/Coronet Club and Mardi Gras–all have lawsuits pending or under appeal against the city alleging violations of their constitutional rights in what they call unfair targeting of adult businesses.

Editor’s Note: This story previously had an incorrect date for the shutdown and has been corrected.

