Tex McIver to be charged with manslaughter in wife’s death

Buckhead attorney Claude “Tex” McIver will be charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the Sept. 26 shooting death of his wife, business executive Diane McIver, according to Reporter Newspapers broadcast partner CBS46.

The couple were passengers in a vehicle driving though Midtown when Tex McIver shot Diane McIver in what he reportedly described as an accident.

About John Ruch

Facebook Comments:

comments