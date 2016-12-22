Brookhaven Police honor residents for ‘support and dedication’

The Brookhaven City Council and Police Department recently honored and couple for their support of officers.

Emilie and Joseph Haas were presented with certificates of commendation at the Dec. 13 council meeting to acknowledge their “unwavering support” of the police department.

Emilie Haas, a real estate agent, helped organize two holiday appreciation luncheons for the police department earlier this month.

