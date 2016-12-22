Buckhead master plan seeks input on ‘best-kept secret’ spaces, routes

The Buckhead master plan team has launched an interactive map seeking input on favorite travel routes and “best-kept secret” public spaces that could be better used by the public. Any can highlight a spot on the map and add a comment about its use. The map is available here.

The master plan process, known as “BUCKHEAD REdeFINED,” also has two online surveys still collecting responses. One about the streetscape of the Lenox Road corridor is available here. One about open space and travel options is available here.

The map and surveys will remain live through the first week of January.

All the input will be used in the master plan for the neighborhood’s commercial core. The next community meeting for the plan is scheduled for Jan. 19 at the Atlanta International School. For more information, see buckheadredefined.com.

About John Ruch

Facebook Comments:

comments