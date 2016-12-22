DeKalb offers free curbside Christmas tree pickup

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will offer free Christmas tree curbside collection service for county residents Dec. 27 through Jan. 17.

Trees will be collected during regularly scheduled garbage, recycling and yard trimmings collection day, according to a press release.

In order to participate, residents must remove all decorations from trees and place them curbside. Tree length must be 7 feet or less. Trees that cannot be trimmed to required size may be taken to the county-owned Seminole Road Landfill or collected by the Sanitation Division’s special collection unit. Fees may apply.

This service provides an opportunity for residents to dispose of Christmas trees sustainably and free of charge. All trees will be recycled and converted to mulch.

For more information about free Christmas tree curbside collection, to arrange for a special collection for larger trees or to inquire about general sanitation-related services, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, or visit dekalbsanitation.com.

