Incoming Atlanta Police Chief Shields announces new command staff

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Erika Shields takes over as chief Dec. 29 and has announced her appointments to her new command staff.

The announcement includes some changes for Zone 2, which includes Buckhead. Zone 2 Commander Major Van Hobbs will now lead the Code Enforcement Section and Major Barry Shaw, who was with the Code Enforcement Section, will be the new Commander of Zone 2.

“This is a time of change at the Atlanta Police Department and I am confident that my new appointments and promotions will bring fresh ideas to the table and these commanders will continue our No. 1 mission which is to reduce crime in the city of Atlanta,” said Deputy Chief Erika Shields in a press release. “I know each of them will approach their new positions with a critical eye, seek out improvements and provide new perspectives.”

Chief George Turner is retiring from the force Dec. 28. Mayor Kasim Reed announced the appointment of Shields as the incoming chief Dec. 1.

Deputy Chief

Deputy Chief Rodney Bryant has been appointed to the rank of Assistant Police Chief. He was previously Deputy Chief of the Community Services Division.

Major Stacie Gibbs has been appointed to the rank of Deputy Chief of the Support Services Division. She was previously Commander of Corporate Services.

Major Jeffrey Glazier has been appointed to the rank of Deputy Chief of Field Operations. He was previously Commander of Zone 3.

Major Timothy Quiller has been appointed to the rank of Deputy Chief of the Community Services Division. He was previously in charge of Special Operations.

Deputy Chief Reginald Mitchell will be in charge of Strategies and Special Projects. He was previously Commander of the Support Services Division.

Major

Captain Terrell Griffin has been appointed to the rank of Major and will be in charge of Zone 4.

Captain Bennie McGee has been appointed to the rank of Major and will serve as the new Chief of Staff.

Captain Celeste Murphy has been appointed to the rank of Major and is the new Commander of the Office of Professional Standards.

Captain Michael O’Connor has been appointed to the rank of Major and will serve as the Special Enforcement Commander.

Captain Sharonne Steed has been appointed to the rank of Major and will oversee Corporate Services.

Major Elder Dancy head the Special Operations Section.

Major Jonathan Durant will be in command of Zone 3.

Major Van Hobbs will lead the Code Enforcement Section.

Major Vincent Moore will head the Information Services Section.

Major Barry Shaw will be the new Commander of Zone 2.

Captain

Lieutenant Maurice Bates has been appointed to the rank of Captain and is assigned to Special Enforcement Section.

Lieutenant Leanne Browning has been appointed to the rank of Captain and will be the Assistant Commander of Zone 3.

Lieutenant Neil Klotzer has been appointed to the rank of Captain and is the new Assistant Commander of Zone 6.

Lieutenant Kimberly Payne has been appointed to the rank of Captain and will serve as the Assistant Commander of Code Enforcement.

Lieutenant David Villaroel has been appointed to the rank of Captain and will be the new Night Commander.

Captain Michael Butler will be the new Assistant Zone 2

Captain Cliff Johnson will be the new Assistant Zone 1

