Sandy Springs bridge is named for U.S. Sen. Isakson

The Johnson Ferry Road bridge between Sandy Springs and Cobb County was formally dedicated to U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson in a Dec. 22 ceremony on the Cobb side.

The renaming of the bridge over the Chattahoochee River was the brainchild of Cobb County and former Georgia Department of Transportation board member Johnny Gresham, who has his own name on an Atlanta bridge.

At first, Cobb did not realize that the city of Sandy Springs owns the bridge, but the City Council agreed to approve the naming of the U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Bridge.

