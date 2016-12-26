The Best Photos of 2016: Brookhaven
Reporter Newspapers photographers captured dozens of community events in 2016. Here are some of our favorite images from a busy year in Brookhaven.
New Mayor John Ernst is sworn into office, with his wife Monica looking on, by Judge Mike Jacobs at a January ceremony at City Hall. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Hannah Nicholas, a junior at Dunwoody High School and a member of the school band’s color guard, practices her moves at Murphey Candler Park in January. (Photo Phil Mosier)
J.D. Clockadale and his daughter Ella, 5, show off their moves at the second annual Daddy Daughter Dance in February at the Lynwood Park Recreation Center. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Stephanie Szalkowski, an alumni of Oglethorpe University’s Class of 1989, puckers up at the school’s “Boar’s Head Celebration,” a century-old holiday tradition. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Sunday O’Dare, left, and Joanna Griffin pose alongside a Beach AT-11 airplane during the Commemorative Air Force Atlanta Warbird Weekend in September at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Dean Werts and his dog Tease perform at the second annual Bark in the Park event at Brookhaven Park in June. (Photo Phil Mosier)
From left, state Rep. Taylor Bennett; City Council members Bates Mattison and Linley Jones; City Manager Gary Yandura; Mayor John Ernst; and council member John Park celebrate the Hawks’ plan to open a training facility during a press conference at Philips Arena on April 5. (Photo Dyana Bagby)
Cross Keys students Lisa Sims (left) and Johnathan Vargas discuss the Buford Highway Project in their classroom. (Photo John Ruch)
