The Best Photos of 2016: Dunwoody
Reporter Newspapers photographers captured dozens of community events in 2016. Here are some of our favorite images from a busy year in Dunwoody.
Maggie Bass, a senior at Dunwoody High, pushes up the flag for the start of the Fourth of July Parade. (Photo Phil Mosier)
WWII veteran Hilbert Margol, U.S. Army, 42nd Infantry “Rainbow” Division, salutes during the presenting of the flags at the Nov. 11 Dunwoody Veterans Day ceremony. (Photo Kate Awtrey)
Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal shows off his “red, red and more red” Corvette at the car show. (Photo Dyana Bagby)
Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith (right) joins Brookhaven Public Works Director Richard Meehan in examining a model of Owens Transit Group’s proposal “HighRoad” monorail at the May 13 Perimeter Business Alliance meeting at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North hotel. (Photo John Ruch)
Demolition of the Brook Run Park theater began in late October. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Sophia Hamilton, 7, gets some love from Gwynie, her family’s foster dog, at the Rescue Dog Olympics held in March in Brook Run Park. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Santa gets an earful from Brandon Speir, an Austin Elementary School kindergartener, at the Cheek Spruill Farmhouse in Light Up Dunwoody’s Christmas Village, sponsored in November by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Kyra Perry displays a decorated cap as she joins Josh Palgon and Harrison Whately in awaiting the Dunwoody High School graduation ceremony in May. (Photo Phil Mosier)
