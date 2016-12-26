The Best Photos of 2016: Sandy Springs
Reporter Newspapers photographers captured dozens of community events in 2016. Here are some of our favorite images from a busy year in Sandy Springs.
Jean Wynne, 5, takes a September walk on the trail at Lost Corner Preserve. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks during a Feb. 23 town hall for his presidential campaign at Sandy Springs City Hall. (Photo John Ruch)
Aila Courtenay, a second grader at Woodland Elementary School, inspects her Swiss chard that is ready to plant. The school offers a STEM environmental science program, which includes 23 raised garden beds, fruit trees and an acquatic garden containing tilapia. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Sandy Springs city officials, councilmembers and Mayor Rusty Paul, back, visited the construction site of City Springs on Aug. 12, taking stock of the project’s progress. Ennis Parker, bottom left, professor of engineering at Georgia Tech, led the group on a tour of the performing arts center. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Brian Oliveira gets a turn to walk in the big air ball at Hammond Park on “National Kids to Parks Day,” a May event sponsored by the Sandy Springs Parks and Recreation Department. (Photo Phil Mosier)
Fourth-grader Juan Jimenez, center, plays with his mother Olga and his brother Oliver, 3, before winning Lake Forest Elementary School’s second annual Family Fun Run in March. (Photo Phil Mosier)
