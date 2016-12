Man shot inside Buckhead Waffle House

An Atlanta man was shot inside the Waffle House restaurant at Piedmont and Pharr roads early on the morning of Dec. 27, according to Reporter Newspapers broadcast partner CBS46.

The victim was identified as Yung Mazi, a rapper. He was transported to Piedmont Hospital and is recovering, according to CBS46. The police have no suspects in custody.

CBS46 images of the Waffle House showed a window shattered by what appeared to be bullet holes.

