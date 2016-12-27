Sandy Springs Police seek suspect in attempted Christmas Eve morning bank robbery

A bank robber armed Christmas Eve with a note and a threat was thwarted by a teller who said she did not have the amount of money he wanted.

At about 11 a.m. on Dec. 24, Sandy Springs Police responded to the Wells Fargo bank at 6300 Roswell Road and were told a man approached a teller with a note that read, “Give me $5,000 or I will shoot you,” according to a police report.

The teller opened her money drawer and pointed out to the suspect that she did not have $5,000 and would have to go to the vault to get more cash. The suspect then said, “Give me my note back,” and fled on foot out the back door with no cash at all.

Another teller told police that at the same time the suspect was demanding money, another man was causing a distraction by attempting to cash a check even though he is not a Wells Fargo account holder. The man became very angry and was yelling and demanding to speak to a manager at the same time the suspect was trying to steal $5,000.

An investigation continues.

About Dyana Bagby

Facebook Comments:

comments