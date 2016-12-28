Henri’s Bakery to move to new Buckhead spot

Henri’s Bakery & Cafe, an icon in Buckhead’s West Village for nearly 50 years, plans to move down the block to the Andrews Square redevelopment, which is loading up with other local stores.

Henri’s is an 87-year-old family business that has operated its main location at 61 Irby Ave. since 1969. It also has a Sandy Springs location.

A year ago, Henri’s announced the sale of the Buckhead shop with its bakery sign towering above the roof. The plan was for a mixed-use development that would include a new version of the café.

But now, Henri’s will instead move to the East Andrews Drive end of the block, into the Andrews Square shopping center, according to a press release. Located on the site of the former Andrews Entertainment District, Andrews Square is a new project by national mall developer EDENS. The company has drawn other small, local Buckhead businesses to move to Andrews Square, including Lucy’s Market.

“It’s important that Henri’s is part of the Buckhead Village,” said Henri’s owner Madeline Leonard in the press release. “We love this community and the special place Henri’s has in it. We’re excited to relocate to a location that will allow us to continue serving our neighborhood that has so wonderfully embraced us.”

“Bringing Henri’s to Andrews Square and helping preserve its legacy and its role as an anchor of the West Village, is a natural fit for our mission,” said Herbert Ames, EDENS’ vice president for the Southeast, said in the press release. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to work with such an Atlanta institution. Henri’s is a perfect addition to the exciting evolution of our center and the West Village.”

Henri’s plans to make the move in the spring, with the Irby Avenue location remaining open until then.

The West Village commercial district is seeing rapid redevelopment that has caused other businesses to move or wonder whether they’ll have to sooner or later.

