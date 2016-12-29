Readers’ Favorite Brookhaven Stories of 2016

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Brookhaven stories of 2016 as clicked by our online readers.

1. On ‘bus crawl,’ BeltLine creator pitches ways to save Buford Highway

2. GDOT: 285/400 interchange work likely to start in October

3. Cross Keys redistricting helpful and harmful, some say

4. Brookhaven’s historic Goodwin House being dismantled

5. Buford Highway apartments to be torn down for houses

6. Opinion: A vision for Buford Highway

7. PDK airshow ends in fiery crash; pilot killed

8. Brookhaven considers ‘cut-through crackdown’ in neighborhoods with heavy traffic

9. Brookhaven Police deputy chief completes counterterrorism training in Israel

10. Pulte Homes seeks to avoid Buford Highway ‘stigma’ with Brookhaven park access to planned development

About John Ruch

Facebook Comments:

comments