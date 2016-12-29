Readers’ Favorite Buckhead Stories of 2016

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Buckhead stories of 2016 as clicked by our online readers.

1. Black Lives Matter protest announced for Buckhead tonight

2. Man found dead in Buckhead McDonald’s parking lot

3. Historic Buckhead mansion makes a quiet return to 1930s glory

4. Wieuca Road Baptist Church considering sale, redevelopment

5. GDOT: I- 285/Ga. 400 interchange work likely to start in October

6. Black Lives Matter silent protest slated Sept. 24 at Lenox MARTA station

7. Buckhead condo under pressure after not paying $1 million in water bills

8. Change comes to Irby Avenue in Buckhead

9. Black Lives Matter protest march held at Lenox Square Mall

10. Officials protest ‘Buckhead’ hotels that aren’t in the neighborhood

About John Ruch

Facebook Comments:

comments