Readers’ Favorite Dunwoody Stories of 2016

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Dunwoody stories of 2016 as clicked by our online readers.

1. Dunwoody teen dies in Pullman Yard accident

2. GDOT: 285/400 interchange work likely to start in October

3. DeKalb Board of Education agrees to pay $3.6M to Dunwoody in Austin Elementary land swap

4. State Farm hiring 1,500 new employees in metro Atlanta

5. State Rep. Tom Taylor says he regrets ‘serious mistake’ after DUI arrest

6. Many proposed Perimeter Center towers may not happen

7. Brookhaven, Dunwoody join new 4-city planning partnership

8. Hollywood comes to the ‘burbs: Filmmaking in Perimeter on the rise

9. 16-story office building planned for Perimeter Center in Dunwoody

10. High Street project in Dunwoody plans to break ground in early 2017

