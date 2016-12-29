Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

John Ruch Posted by on December 29, 2016.

Readers’ Favorite Sandy Springs Stories of 2016

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Sandy Springs stories of 2016 as clicked by our online readers.

1. ‘Nightmare’ plan to put Braves stadium traffic on Sandy Springs streets draws City Council outrage

2. Mercedes-Benz USA CEO talks new headquarters

3. Mercedes-Benz USA releases images of new Sandy Springs headquarters

4. Sandy Springs shopping center to hit market, but needs chemical cleanup

5. New Church of Scientology in Sandy Springs opens to public April 3

6. 5-skyscraper project proposed next to Sandy Springs MARTA Station

7. 31 townhomes proposed for site on Sandy Springs’ Roswell Road

8. 5-skyscraper plan gets ARC backing, heads to Sandy Springs meeting

9. GDOT: 285/400 interchange work likely to start in October

10. Officials question Sandy Springs Circle roadway plan

John Ruch

About John Ruch

Facebook Comments:

comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*