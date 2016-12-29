Sandy Springs bank robbed by man in surgical mask

A bank robber wearing a surgical mask stole $3,000 from a Wells Fargo bank on Glenridge Point Parkway in Sandy Springs on Dec. 28, according to police.

Police responded to the bank about 4:30 p.m. and were told by a bank teller that a man wearing a surgical mask, black gloves, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack entered the bank and “pointed a hand gun at them demanding money as well as

threatening that he was going to shoot them if they do not cooperate,” according to a police report.

Police said in the report the suspect was given $3,000 in cash and then fled on foot through the back of the building. A witness told police he saw the suspect run down the hill behind the bank to a waiting older model dark gray four door vehicle with dents in it that had a unidentified driver in the driver seat. The vehicle then took off out the parking lot to Glenridge Point Parkway, according to the report.

Police obtained video surveillance from bank security officials.

On Christmas Eve morning, a man attempted to rob the Wells Fargo bank at 6300 Roswell Road but fled without any money.

In September, Darius King, who wore an eye patch, was charged in the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank at 8721 Roswell Road.

About Dyana Bagby

Facebook Comments:

comments