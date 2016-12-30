Dunwoody Police’s Espinoza graduates from Police Staff and Command program

Lieutenant Fidel Espinoza of the Dunwoody Police Department recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University held at Kennesaw, Ga.

The 10-week program was held from May 16 through Aug. 12 and Espinoza was one of 17 students in the class. The program was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983 and has graduated over 16,000 students both nationally and internationally, according to a press release.

“Lieutenant Espinoza was an excellent representative of our department and I am proud of his accomplishment. I am also committed to the continued professional development of our entire staff through training and educational opportunities,” Chief Billy Grogan said in a press release.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include: leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community.

About Dyana Bagby

Facebook Comments:

comments