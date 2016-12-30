Stormwater repairs on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road starts back up Jan. 2

Road crews have been conducting work at 5450 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, just across from the Cheek-Spruill Farmhouse and CVS in Dunwoody Village, and will secure the area over the holiday weekend and begin work again on Monday, Jan. 2 to complete the work, according to a city press release. The work is necessary for the repair and inlet enlargement of a stormwater catch basin which causes temporary flooding during large rain events at this location. Through traffic will be permitted during the work period. City officials ask motorists to use caution when driving in the area to ensure the safety of all drivers, pedestrians and work crews.