Work on Brookhaven’s Clack’s Corner continues

With work on Clack’s Corner progressing, the city of Brookhaven is on track to complete improvements by Jan. 31 and reopen the park, according to a city press release. The improvements are part of the nine site-specific master park plans that the City Council approved in February.

At Clack’s Corner those enhancements include a monument sign with a seating area, a community lawn, a natural play area, new benches and brick pavers.

Click here for project timeline. Note that timeline may change due to weather or other delays. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to mark completion of the project. Photos: City of Brookhaven

