Brookhaven Police blotter, Dec. 11-18

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 11 through Dec. 18.

The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website and is presumed to be accurate.

Possession and DUI

800 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 16, a woman was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Theft and burglary

2300 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on a charge of theft by taking.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 13, a man was arrested on a shoplifting charge.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 16, a man was arrested and charged with theft by deception.

Arrests

1400 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 11, a man was charged with public intoxication and consumption.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, a man was charged in the early morning for disorderly conduct.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11 at noon, a woman was charged with driving without a license.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 11, woman was charged with driving without a license.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 12, a man was charged with speeding in excess of maximum limits.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 14, a woman was charged with forgery.

3800 block of Granger Drive — On Dec. 15, a man was charged with keeping a disorderly house with drugs, gambling, and prostitution.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 16, in the morning, a man charged with loitering and prowling.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 17, in the early morning, a man was charged with disorderly conduct.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 18, in the night, a woman was charged with making terroristic threats.

Assaults

1300 block of Brookhaven Circle — On Dec. 11, at night, a man was charged with simple battery.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 12, in the early afternoon, man was charged with aggravated assault.

