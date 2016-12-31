Buckhead police blotter, Nov. 27-Dec. 10

From Atlanta Police reports dated Nov. 27 through Dec. 10.

The following information was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its records and is presumed to be accurate.

Robbery

2500 block of Chantilly Drive — On Nov. 29, in the morning, a man brandishing a firearm entered a business and demanded the victim empty the cash drawer. The gunman placed his weapon on the counter and pointed to a key fob demanding to know what it was. The victim closed a drawer on the would-be robber and grabbed the gun. The suspect then fled.

3300 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 29, in the evening, a man was parked in a parking lot when an armed man approached the car and tapped on the window with his gun. The robber demanded the victim’s wallet and phone, both of which he surrendered. The suspect then fled.

3100 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, as a man left a bar in order to smoke, two men, one of them armed, approached him and demanded he get in their car. He complied and then they told him they were “taking him somewhere to kill him.” The man bailed out of the vehicle leaving behind his wallet and iPhone.

3200 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 8, in the evening, a man tried to rob another man. The would-be robber pointed a gun at the victim and said, “Do you know what this is?” The victim then pushed the suspect with the car door and fled. He was able to escape and did not report any items taken.

200 block of Pharr Road — On Dec. 9, a man approached the counter at a bank and handed the clerk a note that said, “Give me $5,000 or I’ll shoot.” The clerk believed the robber to be armed based on his movements, but she did not see a gun. The suspect left and the clerk activated the holdup alarm.

3300 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 9, a victim advised that a man approached him and blocked his path and demanded his belongings. The suspect punched the victim several times before taking off with a black bag, $1,300 and a work ID.

Burglary and Residential Burglary

900 block of Peachtree Battle Avenue — Sometime during the week of Nov. 27, a microwave, refrigerator, and wine fridge were stolen from a home. The front door was damaged.

1000 block of Courtenay Drive — Sometime during the week of Nov. 27, a mountain bike was stolen from the basement of a house.

2400 block of Edwards Drive — Sometime during the week of Nov. 27, a burglar entered a house through the dog door and took an Xbox, 42-inch TV, ChromeCast, and another TV. At the same address, on Nov. 30, a rock was thrown through a window, and an Xbox, the discs, and a 32-inch TV were stolen.

1700 Noble Creek Drive — On Nov. 29, in the evening, a window was pried open and cash, a handbag, an iPad, and a Pandora bracelet were stolen.

1700 block of Northside Drive — Sometime during the week of Nov. 27, a home was burglarized and a Sony Blue Ray player, Roku, and 32-inch TV were stolen.

1700 block of Northside Drive — On Nov. 29, in the evening, a patio door was forced open and a TV, surround sound system, and Dell laptop were stolen.

2100 block of Bolton Road — On Nov. 28, a side door was kicked in and two TVs were stolen.

600 block of Norfleet Road — On Nov. 30, a front door to a house was kicked in and a 42-inch TV, jewelry, an iPad, and a Kindle were stolen.

4500 block of Club Circle — On Nov. 29, miscellaneous electronics and silver were stolen from a home. The door had been pried open.

2300 block of Piedmont Road — On Nov. 29, an apartment door was kicked in and a MacBook Pro, six bottles of cologne, a tie, hats, and a checkbook were stolen.

400 block of Trabert Avenue — On Nov. 30, in the morning, the front door to a business was damaged. Nothing was reported stolen.

500 block of Northside Circle — On Dec. 1, a rear kitchen window was forced open and a Yamaha receiver, LG TV, and Lenovo laptop were stolen.

700 block of Morosgo Drive — On Dec. 2, the front door to an apartment was damaged, but nothing was reported missing.

1600 block of Pelham Road — On Dec. 3, a basement window was damaged and an alarm was activated. It is not known what was taken.

400 block of Lofton Road — On Dec. 3, a hole was cut through a glass door to gain entry. Nothing was reported stolen.

100 block of Terminus Place — On Dec. 3, in the evening, a front door to an apartment was pried open. A firearm, $500, a pair of shoes and a Rolex watch were stolen.

2100 block of Lenox Road — On Dec. 3, a rear window was forced and a Toshiba laptop was stolen.

1800 block of Walthall Drive —Sometime during the week of Dec. 4, a window was forced open and two TVs were stolen.

400 block of Overbrook Drive — Sometime during the week of Dec. 4, appliances were stolen from a business. A spare key was available and windows were unlocked.

1800 block of Peachtree Road — Sometime during the week of Dec. 4, a water pipe was cut from an apartment.

200 block of 26th Street — Sometime during the week of Dec. 4, a rear window was shattered and a MacBook and an iPhone 6 were stolen.

1300 block of Northside Drive — On Dec. 4, in the morning, an apartment door was kicked in and two smart TVs were taken.

1900 block of Brantley Walk Lane — On Dec. 5, during the day, a rear window was forced open and a 48-inch TV was stolen.

About Reporter Newspapers

Facebook Comments:

comments