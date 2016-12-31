Dunwoody Police blotter, Dec. 11-18

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Dec. 11 through Dec. 18.

Burglary

2000 block of Perimeter Trace — On Dec. 15, an apartment was broken into after damage to the front door. Jewelry and electronics, worth about $10,000 together, were stolen.

1400 block of Drexel Point — On Dec. 15, an apartment was broken into after damage to the front door. Jewelry and a laptop, worth about $17,000 together, were stolen.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

500 block of Ashwood Parkway — On Dec. 11, in the evening, a Mercedes was reported stolen from a parking lot.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, four pairs of sunglasses were shoplifted from a sunglass business.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Dec. 11, a woman reported a theft of two packages that were left at her front door.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 11, in the evening, a laptop, a jacket, alcohol and $200 were removed from a car parked at an apartment complex.

4600 block of Peachtree Place — Overnight into Dec. 12, a Dodge truck was stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, employees reported the theft of a wallet, a belt and a scarf from a store. A shoplifter was identified and arrested on Dec. 13.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Dec. 12, an employee at an ice cream shop reported the theft of the key to its business.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, a man was charged with attempting to shoplift underwear from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, a woman was arrested and charged with attempting to steal perfume from a clothing store. The next day, a woman was arrested and charged with trying to steal lotion from the same store. Also on that day, notorious jewel thief Doris Payne was apprehended and charged with trying to steal a diamond necklace from the store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, a woman arrested for shoplifting.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Dec. 13, a rental car was stolen from a hotel.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, police responded to an employee theft report from a department store. A person was arrested.

4500 block of Chamblee- Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, a license plate was stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, a woman was arrested on a charge of felony shoplifting from a clothing store.

4900 block of Summerford Drive — On Dec. 14, a woman was swindled, over the phone, of $4,000 in gift cards.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, a woman was arrested and charged with attempting to steal five pairs of sunglasses from a sunglass business.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, a laptop, a charging cord, a Kindle, and headphones were stolen from a parked car.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — Overnight into Dec. 15, items were stolen from a vehicle.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, a woman was stopped by loss prevention employees at a clothing store for trying to take a perfume tester bottle. She was arrested.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, in the evening, a suspect took off with almost $10,000 in merchandise from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, a man was arrested for shoplifting at a discount department store.

7000 block of Perimeter Place — Overnight into Dec. 16, several items were stolen from a car parked in a parking garage.

7300 block of Madison Drive — On Dec. 16, Christmas presents were removed from a parked car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, due to suspicious activity in the Perimeter Mall parking lot, two occupants of a car were charged with “snatch and grab” activity at a department store and a clothing store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, two women were arrested on felony shoplifting charges at a clothing store. One also possessed marijuana.

1400 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Dec. 16, a wallet containing several credit cards and keys was stolen from an office.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 16, a juvenile was caught trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of Xbox games from a discount department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, two women were arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, police responded to an attempt to enter into a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 17, a lamp was stolen from a parked car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 18, a juvenile was caught in possession of various stolen items from department and clothing stores.

Assault

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 11, in the early morning, a driver for a ride-sharing business reported that his passengers took him off route and then assaulted him at the end of the trip.

1400 block of Valley View Manor – On Dec. 11, in the morning, police responded to a domestic dispute. Police had to respond again to the couple on Dec. 17 regarding a civil dispute.

