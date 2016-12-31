Sandy Springs Police blotter: Dec. 11-18

From Sandy Springs Police reports dated Dec. 11 through Dec. 18 .

The following information was pulled from Sandy Springs’s Police-2-Citizen website and is presumed to be accurate.

Murder

6700 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 17, police responded to a report of willful killing.

Burglary

1500 block of Huntcliff Village Court — On Dec. 11, in the evening, forced entry reported.

1000 block of Summerbrook Drive — On Dec. 11, at night, forced entry reported.

900 block of Preston Woods Trace — On Dec. 12, forced entry reported at a residence.

100 block of Mount Paran Road — On Dec. 13, forced entry reported at a residence.

6900 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 13, in the evening, forced entry reported.

100 block of Northwood Drive — On Dec. 14, forced entry reported.

1200 block of Summit Springs Drive — On Dec. 14, forced entry reported at a residence.

2600 block of Spring Creek Lane — On Dec. 14, forced entry reported at a residence.

2600 block of Spring Creek Lane — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, forced entry reported at a residence.

300 block of Winding River Drive — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, forced entry reported at a residence.

2600 block of Spring Creek Lane — On Dec. 17, in the afternoon, forced entry reported at a residence.

100 block of Dunwoody-Springs Drive — On Dec. 18, in the morning, burglary without forced entry reported.

2600 block of Spring Creek Lane — On Dec. 18, in the morning, forced entry reported at a residence.

Robbery

1000 block of Brentwood Way — On Dec. 11, in the early morning, an armed carjacking reported.

8500 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 18, a business was robbed at gunpoint.

Theft

There were 8 incidents of larceny and shoplifting recorded the week of Dec. 11.

There were 31 thefts from vehicles recorded during the week of Dec. 11.

There were 5 incidents of motor vehicle theft recorded during the week of Dec. 11.

There were 16 damage to property reports recorded during the week of Dec. 11.

Assault

3100 block of Spring Creek Lane — On Dec. 11, after midnight, a simple assault reported.

100 block of Cedar Run — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

1000 block of Brighton Point — On Dec. 11, in the evening, police responded to a simple assault call.

6600 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, a simple assault was reported.

5500 block of Glenridge Drive — On Dec. 15, in the evening, police responded to a simple assault call.

1000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 16, in the morning, police responded to a simple assault call.

100 block of Allen Road — On Dec. 17, in the morning, police responded to a simple assault call.

500 block of Northridge Road — On Dec. 18, after midnight, police responded to a simple assault call.

5500 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 18, in the evening, police responded to a simple assault call.

Arrests

6400 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 11, a driver was arrested on a DUI charge.

400 NB/ Glenridge Connector — On Dec. 12, a driver was arrested on a DUI charge.

Roswell Road/ I-285— On Dec. 12, a driver was arrested on a DUI charge.

300 block of Northridge Road — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a person was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession.

I-285 WB/ Northside Drive — On Dec. 17, a driver was arrested on a DUI charge.

900 block of Abernathy Road/ GA-400 N — On Dec. 18, in the morning, a driver was arrested on a DUI charge.

5800 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 18, a driver was arrested on a DUI charge.

Other incidents

I-285 WB/ Northside Drive — On Dec. 11, a driver was charged with driving without insurance.

8800 block of Dunwoody Place — On Dec. 11, a driver was charged with driving with expired registration.

Berkley Ridge/ Northridge Road — On Dec. 11, police responded to a disorderly conduct call.

6900 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, a driver was charged with speeding.

6200 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the afternoon, police responded to a call about harassing communications.

8100 block of Colquitt Road — On Dec. 12, police responded to a call about a runaway juvenile.

2000 block of Riveredge Parkway — On Dec. 12, police responded to a call about disorderly conduct.

7000 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 13, a driver was charged with driving without insurance.

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 13, fraud was reported twice at the same location. Another was reported the next day.

5900 block of Hilderbrand Drive — On Dec. 13, a person was charged with providing alcohol to someone underage.

100 block of Greenland Trace — On Dec. 15, police responded to a domestic dispute.

200 block of Franklin Road — On Dec. 15, police opened a drug investigation.

100 block of North River Drive — On Dec. 16, police responded to a criminal trespass call.

200 block of Sandy Springs Circle — On Dec. 16, in the afternoon, the forgery of a check was reported.

700 block of Summerbrook Drive — On Dec. 17, police responded to a criminal trespass call.

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 18, in the early morning, a person was robbed in the street.

4500 block of Lake Forrest Drive — On Dec. 18, police responded to a criminal trespass call.

8600 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 18, police responded to a fraud call.

