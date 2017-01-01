Brookhaven Library open longer hours in 2017

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

10 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays

For more information, call 404-848-7140.

Brookhaven’s library is just one of 17 DeKalb County Public Library branches able to add more operating hours each week beginning Jan. 3. Additional funding from DeKalb County is making it possible for the Library to restore weekend and evening hours cut at many branches in 2011 due to budget shortfalls.

Director Alison Weissinger says because of the additional funds, the Library has been able to hire enough staff to restore 111 operating hours per week to the system. The County increased the Library’s mid-year budget by $490,733. Seventeen branches will get longer operating hours.

“We want to thank DeKalb County interim CEO Lee May and the Board of Commissioners for approving this increase in the Library’s budget. This allows us to better serve the community by providing more convenience and flexibility for patrons who visit our facilities,” Weissinger said in a press release. “We look forward to working with the county toward the time when all the hours cut in 2011 can be restored. This is a wonderful beginning.”