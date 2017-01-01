Holocaust survivor, former spy to speak at Buckhead Theatre

Marthe Cohn, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor and former spy in World War II will speak and sign her memoir at a Jan. 26 event at the Buckhead Theatre.

After her family fled the Nazis, Cohn joined the French Resistance and became a spy in German territory. Her book about her experience is titled “Behind Enemy Lines: The True Story of a French Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany.”

Cohn’s local appearance is hosted by Chabad Intown and the Intown Jewish Academy. The event is scheduled for Jan. 26, 7 p.m., at the Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road. Tickets are $20 and up. For more information, see jewishspy.org.

