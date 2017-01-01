Local Rotary Clubs to screen ‘8 Days,’ host panel discussion on human trafficking

Local Rotary Clubs are teaming up to host a screening of “8 Days,” a film about human trafficking, on Jan. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at North Springs Charter High School located at 7447 Roswell Road.

The Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and North Atlanta Rotary Clubs will also host a panel discussion with Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone, Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan and Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura. Also participating in the panel discussion will be Vernon Keenan, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and a representative of the FBI Task Force.

The film contains mature content and seating is limited. To reserve a space, visit www.brookhavenrotary.org.

About Dyana Bagby

Facebook Comments:

comments