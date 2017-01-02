Brookhaven hosting MLK dinner and program at Lynwood Park

The city of Brookhaven is hosting its second annual MLK Day event and dinner on Jan. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lynwood Park Recreation Center, located at 3360 Osborne Road. Tickets are $10 and go on sale at the center beginning Jan. 3.

Mel Pender, former Lynwood resident who won a gold medal in the 4×100 relay in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, will be the keynote speaker.

The city held its first MLK Day event last year and honored the “Lynwood Integrators,” some of the first African American students to attend the formerly all-white Cross Keys High School in the 1960s.

For more information, call 404-637-0542.

