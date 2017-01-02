Buckhead Business Association annual luncheon to be held Jan. 12

The Buckhead Business Association will hold its annual luncheon on Jan. 12. The keynote speaker will be Jesse Itzler, an entrepreneur, musician and author who will discuss his book “Living with a SEAL: 31 Days Training with the Toughest Man on the Planet.”

Itzler is a co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team and is married to Sara Blakely, founder of the underwear firm Spanx.

The luncheon also will feature the 2016 Buckhead Business of the Year Awards, presented by the Reporter Newspapers.

The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel & Conference Center, 3405 Lenox Road. For tickets and more information, see buckheadbusiness.org/annual-luncheon.

