City of Dunwoody’s MLK Day of Service set for Jan. 16

The city of Dunwoody will hold its annual MLK Day of Service on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Brook Run Park where volunteers of all ages will have chances to work indoors or outdoors to clean up the park.

The city is hosting the event in partnership with the Dunwoody-Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jillof America Inc., Trees Atlanta and the Dunwoody Nature Center.

Volunteers may also make a donation of a new or gently used coat or canned goods to one of the donation bins.

Sign-up here to choose a volunteer location. The morning will start off at the Brook Run Pavilion a 9 o’clock where volunteers will receive full details on volunteer opportunities, followed by a “MLK Day of Service Community Walk” around the Brook Run trail loop to get the day started. Then all volunteers will head to appointed locations with a goal of concluding activities at 12 p.m.

People can also sign-up by following this link: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0548adac2ba7fa7-city

