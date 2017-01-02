Civil War historian to speak at Sandy Springs Kiwanis Club meeting

Civil War historian Stephen Davis will discuss and sign his book “A Long and Bloody Task” at the Jan. 16 meeting of the Sandy Springs Kiwanis Club.

The book is about the Union Army’s series of battles through north Georgia to seize Atlanta during the Civil War.

The Kiwanis Club meets Jan. 16, 11:45 a.m., at the 5 Seasons Brewing Company in the Prado, 5600 Roswell Road. For more information, see sskiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

