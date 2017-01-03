Plans confirm Lidl grocery chain for Sandy Springs shopping center

The German company Lidl is the grocer that aims to open a new store in Sandy Springs’ North River Shopping Center, rezoning plans filed with the city have confirmed. The proposal will go before the city Planning Commission on Jan. 19.

Since early last year, Lidl (pronounced “lee-dil”) has declined to confirm or deny that it is the grocer that developer Stream Realty Partners is working with at North River at 8877 Roswell Road as well as the Marshall’s Plaza site at 6337 Roswell Road. Meanwhile, Trisha Thompson, president of the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods, said her group was involved in meetings with Lidl US and Stream about improving the designs of the planned local stores.

A rezoning application for North River filed with the city in November, as well as an updated filing Dec. 19, clearly show the grocery client is Lidl. They feature drawings of the proposed grocery store with a Lidl logo on the side.

The filing describes the proposed new store’s design as “dynamic with a unique sloping roof that creates visual interest from the street.” The plans call for a store of roughly 36,000 square feet and seek a reduction in the parking requirement: from 468 to 434 for the shopping center and from 180 to 99 for the grocery store.

No plans have yet been filed for the Marshall’s Plaza site, according to the city website.

A spokesperson for Lidl US did not immediately respond to an email.

