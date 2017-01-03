Puppy abandoned at Dunwoody’s Perimeter Mall adopted by employee

The Dunwoody Police Department helped rescue an abandoned puppy left in a crate at the Dillard’s store in Perimeter Mall on Jan. 2 and find the pup a safe home.

The Dunwoody Police Department posted about the incident to its Facebook page on Monday, saying that Lt. Fidel Espinoza walked into Dillard’s and noticed a pink crate on the floor. Inside the crate he saw a small, black puppy.

A review of the store’s surveillance cameras showed a man walking into the store and setting down the crate and then walking out.

While several people offered to adopt “Dilly,” apparently named after the store the puppy was found, the store’s assistant manager was the first to volunteer to do so and was able to take the dog home.

Found this lil’pup abandoned at the Dunwoody @Dillards. Fortunately, Asst. Manager fell instantly in love and is taking it home. pic.twitter.com/KUsNGBz7NI — Fidel Espinoza (@LtFEspinoza) January 3, 2017

