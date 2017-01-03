Sandy Springs names manager of new performing arts center

Michael Enoch has been named as the first general manager of Sandy Springs’ new performing arts center, a 1,000-seat, city-run theater scheduled to open in mid-2018.

According to a press release, Enoch, who starts work Feb. 1, is a 38-year veteran of managing performance facilities. He already works for Spectra by Comcast Spectacor, the contractor managing the performing arts center, most recently at the Studio City Events Center in Macau, China.

City Springs, the public-private development under construction on Roswell Road in the city’s downtown, includes the performing arts center as well as a new City Hall, parks, retail space and housing. Enoch will manage all of the “public gathering facilities” at City Springs, also including a studio theater, meeting spaces and the main park.

“I look forward to working closely with the city to transform events into experiences,” said Enoch in the press release. “Working with our other Spectra properties here in Georgia, we can build on industry relationships to create new and exciting opportunities for the performing arts center and the community.”

“We looked at numerous candidates through a deliberate process before making a selection to fill this role,” said City Manager John McDonough in the press release. “Michael has the depth of experience to help us successfully launch the performing arts center as well as develop strong entertainment and educational programming and events.”

According to the press release, Enoch has served in “leadership roles” at such facilities as the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas; Rose Garden Arena in Portland, Ore.; Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Thailand; Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China; and Coors Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif. He also oversaw construction for such projects as the House of Blues in Boston, Mass. and Houston, Texas; Gibson Amphitheater and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles; and the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Fla.

The performing arts center is still under construction. Aside from overseeing its completion, Enoch likely will begin booking shows soon, as experts have previously said that must be done 12 to 18 months in advance.

City spokesperson Sharon Kraun could not say what Enoch’s salary is because he is officially employed by Spectra. McDonough previously said the city had budgeted a $140,000 annual salary for the position, but that is part of the overall contract with Spectra. City staff and officials did have a role in interviewing candidates for the position, Kraun said.

