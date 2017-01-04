CHOA begins construction of 8-story medical office building in Brookhaven

Construction has begun on the 8-story Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta outpatient building going up at the busy interchange of North Druid Hills and I-85.

Brookhaven planners approved a land disturbance permit for CHOA on Nov. 14 to begin the work on the 250,000 square-foot facility that will include medical offices and outpatient services for pediatric care. The preliminary work underway at 1400 Tullie Road now includes erosion control, according to city officials.

The Brookhaven City Council approved the project last November over concerns from residents about heavy traffic. CHOA needed a special land use permit to construct an 8-story building because it exceeded the maximum 5-story district height.

At that time, CHOA officials said this project is part of a bigger development at the site but did not describe what that bigger development would include. CHOA officials did immediately return a call seeking comment.

Documents on file at Brookhaven City Hall state the project is an 8-story pediatric medical office building. The first phase of the project includes constructing a 5-story parking deck, streetscape, landscaping, and building stormwater management facilities. Additionally, utilities including the rerouting of sanitary sewer lines and stormwater lines will be constructed to accommodate the future development, according to the city documents.

The site where the building is going up is located on the property where the former 19-story Executive Park Motor Hotel was located and imploded in 2014.

Preliminary plans are to have the building finished next year. City officials said CHOA has up to two years to finish the project, but no timeline has been filed with the city.

