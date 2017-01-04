CHOA begins construction of 8-story medical office building in Brookhaven

Construction has begun on the 8-story Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta outpatient building going up at the busy interchange of North Druid Hills and I-85.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new building is set for Jan. 11. The city of Brookhaven approved the land disturbance permit for the project last month.

“The land disturbance permit we filed in Brookhaven last month is related to the Center for Advanced Pediatrics that we will be breaking ground on Jan. 11,” said CHOA spokesperson Patty Gregory.

“The new Center for Advanced Pediatrics will put complex care specialists, state-of-the-art technology and leading-edge research for outpatient pediatric care under one roof for the first time in Georgia,” she said.

According to a CHOA statement, then new facility “will provide patient-centered and family-oriented services in a convenient location designed for and dedicated solely to pediatrics.” Also from the statement:

The Center for Advanced Pediatrics will be one of the only centers of its kind in Georgia and will serve patients from around the state. It will be an outpatient clinical facility focusing primarily on treating children with chronic and complex diseases. It will put complex care specialists, state-of-the-art technology and leading-edge research for outpatient pediatric care under one roof for the first time in Georgia. A family who has a child with a complex disease often has regular appointments with many different providers in different locations. The Center for Advanced Pediatrics will create a destination where much of what these families need medically for their kids is in one centralized hub.

Brookhaven planners approved a land disturbance permit for CHOA on Nov. 14 to begin the work on the 250,000 square-foot facility that will include medical offices and outpatient services for pediatric care. The preliminary work underway at 1400 Tullie Road now includes erosion control.

The Brookhaven City Council approved the project last November over concerns from residents about heavy traffic. CHOA needed a special land use permit to construct an 8-story building because it exceeded the maximum 5-story district height.

At that time, CHOA officials said this project is part of a bigger development at the site but did not describe what that bigger development would include.

Documents on file at Brookhaven City Hall state the project is an 8-story pediatric medical office building. The first phase of the project includes constructing a 5-story parking deck, streetscape, landscaping, and building stormwater management facilities. Additionally, utilities including the rerouting of sanitary sewer lines and stormwater lines will be constructed to accommodate the future development, according to the city documents.

The site where the building is going up is located on the property where the former 19-story Executive Park Motor Hotel was located and imploded in 2014.

Preliminary plans are to have the building finished next year.

