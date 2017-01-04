Dunwoody Planning Commission to consider Perimeter Center zoning code

The Dunwoody Planning Commission will consider the Perimeter Center Zoning Code and Overlay at its Jan. 10 meeting.

The project was initiated in late 2014 and the City Council has had two work sessions and a council meeting to discuss the zoning code proposals that divides the area into four districts, Perimeter Center 1, 2, 3 and 4, and each with varying building height requirements.

A major change to previous plans includes revising the maximum height of buildings in the PC-1 district, which includes where the State Farm complex and Dunwoody MARTA station are located, from 30 stories to 20 stories. Special land use permits would be allowed for 30-story buildings, which is what the zoning code currently allows.

The Perimeter Center zoning effort grew from Dunwoody’s rewrite of its city zoning and building codes in 2013. After 22 months of debate by residents, consultants and city officials, Dunwoody City Council adopted the new codes.

The Perimeter Center area intentionally was left out of that zoning rewrite because it is so different from other parts of Dunwoody, city officials said. The Perimeter Center is an area of high rise offices and residences, shopping centers, restaurants and hotels and needs its own building and zoning rules, city officials and consultants said.

In 2014, the city, along with Chicago-based consultants Kirk Bishop and Lelsie Oberholtzer, began working on the separate zoning regulations for the portion of the city.

