Wan announces run for Atlanta City Council president

Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan has announced a campaign for the council’s president seat this fall. That means he will give up his District 6 seat, which includes southeastern Buckhead.

Wan has served on the council since 2010. In a Jan. 4 announcement on his website, Wan cited a “vision” of community-building, diversity, economic growth and efficient government.

“These tenets guide my continued commitment to Atlanta’s bright future as your City Council president,” Wan says in the announcement. “Let’s move away from politics as usual, with genuinely collaborative engagement between all of the city’s stakeholders.”

The council presidency will be vacant as current occupant Ceaser Mitchell has joined the crowded race to replace Kasim Reed as mayor.

