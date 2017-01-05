Atlanta business license renewal deadline is Feb. 15

The deadline for business license renewals in the city of Atlanta is Feb. 15.

Businesses that renew their licenses late face a $500 fine, according to a city press release.

This year, the city is not mailing out renewal forms. Businesses can download the forms from the city website at atlantaga.gov. They can also carry out the entire renewal process online at web.atlantaga.gov/blis.

After filing for the license renewal, businesses will have until April 1 to pay their business tax.

For more information, contact the city Office of Revenue at biztax@atlantaga.gov or 404-330-6270.

