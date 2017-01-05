Billy Joel to play April 28 concert at new Braves stadium

Billy Joel will play a concert April 28 at the new Braves stadium, according to Reporter Newspapers broadcast partner CBS46, in an event that will add to traffic management concerns in neighboring Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs has already faced controversy and challenges in planning for baseball game traffic at the new SunTrust Park, located in Cobb County’s Cumberland area at I-285 and I-75 about 1.5 miles from the city border. The first exhibition game at the new ballfield is scheduled for March 31 and Opening Day is April 14.

City officials have said that bigger traffic concerns may come from the stadium’s adjacent commercial complex called the Battery, which is intended to draw a large population of patrons year-round. The Battery includes a venue for smaller concerts. Joel, a superstar pop-rock singer and pianist, will play within the stadium itself, according to CBS46. His concert will be held on a Friday.

About John Ruch

Facebook Comments:

comments