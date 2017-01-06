City Springs workers celebrate main construction completion

The 400-person crew building Sandy Springs’ City Springs project celebrated the completion of main construction with a Jan. 6 lunch held in what will one day be a theater and the City Council chambers.

But there is still a lot of work to be done–about 18 months worth on the interior–before the massive complex opens for business (and pleasure).

City Springs is a public-private development that will include a new City Hall, a large park, an 1,100-seat performing arts center, retail space and housing. It’s going up on a parcel bordered by Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads, Mount Vernon Highway and Sandy Springs Circle. An army of contractors led by Holder Construction has been working on the site for about a year.

The Jan. 6 lunch–provided by City Springs’ neighbor, Slope’s BBQ–marked the “topping-out” of the main city-run portion of the complex, which actually wrapped up with a final pouring of rooftop concrete on Dec. 22, according to Holder project manager Hayes Todd. The housing portion of City Springs, consisting of about 295 apartments, is still going up.

Holder and the city recently pushed the opening schedule back a few months, which Todd said was due to a variety of factors in planning the interior finishes rather than any single issue. The current opening schedule is: privately developed housing, early 2018; the main park, March 2018; the performing arts center and offices, summer 2018. Meanwhile, Michael Enoch was recently named the general manager of the performing arts center and other entertainment-related facilities by Spectra by Comcast Spectacor, the city-hired operations contractor. He is moving to Sandy Springs shortly and will begin booking shows soon.

The following photos show the City Springs site during the Jan. 6 celebration.

