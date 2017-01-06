DeKalb offices, programming closing early Friday due to expected snow

DeKalb County offices, libraries and recreation centers will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, and all Friday afternoon and Saturday events and programs are cancelled. Senior centers will close at noon, according to a press release.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is working in conjunction with the DeKalb County School District to ensure that both parents and students get home safely.

County employees who are parents of school-age children will be permitted if necessary to leave work at whatever hour is appropriate in order to pick up their children at school or meet them when they arrive at home.

“The safety of our youngest residents is a top priority for DeKalb County,” Thurmond said in the press release. “If parents need to leave work before 1 p.m. to meet their children, they are urged to do so.”

Friday residential sanitation service is planned to run as normal, while single stream recycling and yard debris pickup will stop at 1 p.m.

Commercial sanitation service will be cancelled on Saturday. The Seminole Road Landfill, located at 4203 Clevemont Road, Ellenwood, and the North Transfer Station, located at 4600 Buford Highway, Chamblee, will be closed Saturday.

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) will open warming centers starting on Saturday for citizens at the following locations:

Fire Station 3: 24 N. Clarendon Ave, Avondale 30002

Fire Station 4: 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood 30294

Fire Station 6: 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta 30316

Fire Station 8: 2711 Clairmont Road, Atlanta 30329

Fire Station 18: 4588 Barclay Drive, Dunwoody 30339

Fire Station 25: 7136 Rockbridge, Stone Mountain 30087

Additionally, the DeKalb Emergency Management Agency plans to activate its Emergency Operations Center to help coordinate operations within the county and with external partners. The center serves as central command to support critical infrastructure, communicate supplemental needs to Georgia Emergency Management Agency and update media on road conditions.

“Once students and employees have been released, please get to a safe place and stay there. We can’t stress enough the importance of staying off the roads, especially once the precipitation begins to fall,” Thurmond said. “Our crews can better prepare and clear the roads when there are fewer cars and congestion.”

According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm warning for DeKalb is for Friday afternoon through 1 p.m. Saturday and includes all of the metro Atlanta area. Rain is expect to turn into a rain/snow/sleet mix beginning Friday afternoon before becoming all snow overnight Friday.

“We expect this transition to occur in DeKalb between 3-4 p.m., but the accumulation will not begin to occur until 7-8 p.m., said Chief Sue Loeffler, director of DeKalb Emergency Management Agency.

Roads and bridges are expected to become slick making travel hazardous, with heavy snowfall at times.

