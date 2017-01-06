Winter Storm: Mayor Reed calls for staggered departure from city

Mayor Kasim Reed has asked citizens to be off the roads by 4 p.m. and has called for a staggered departure from the city, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with students at local schools. A winter storm warning goes into effect at 4 p.m. with anywhere from one to four inches of snow expected overnight.

While Atlanta Public Schools and other districts are planning to release students two hours early, Reed said he has asked that dismissals begin at 11:30 a.m. He said local businesses should allow employees to leave at 12:30 p.m. and that city employees would begin at 1:30 p.m. A significant snow and ice event

Reed called the approaching winter storm a “significant snow and ice event.”

“We’re expecting roads to turn hazardous and remain that way through Saturday and Sunday,” the mayor said during a morning press conference. “Plowing and brine spreaders will be operating on 12 hour shifts around the clock until all city roads are drivable. There will be additional salt and brine in anticipating of a hard freeze on Saturday and Sunday. We 100 pieces of equipment ready to move into action at 4 p.m. today.”

The city is asking residents sign up for Notify ATL to receive weather alerts via email and by smartphone.

