Buckhead Men’s Garden Club disbands after 60-plus years

The Buckhead Men’s Garden Club has disbanded more than 60 years after its founding.

Reportedly the only men’s-only garden club in Georgia, the organization once had more than 100 members. According to a press release, the club’s board voted to dissolve the organization in October. A main reason: the loss of a lease for greenhouse space at the Atlanta History Center in 2015 due to that museum’s expansion.

The club’s remaining $50,000 in assets, according to the press release, were donated to the University of Georgia Foundation to create a permanent fund for graduate student research at the Trail Gardens at UGA and UGArden.

