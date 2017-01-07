Henri’s Bakery to move to new Buckhead spot

Henri’s Bakery & Cafe, an icon in Buckhead’s West Village for nearly 50 years, plans to move down the block to the Andrews Square redevelopment, which is loading up with other local stores. The historic sign above the 61 Irby Ave. shop may come along for the move.

Henri’s is an 87-year-old family business that has operated its main location at 61 Irby Ave. since 1969. It also has a Sandy Springs location.

A year ago, Henri’s announced the sale of its Irby Avenue property for a mixed-use redevelopment that would include a new version of the café. That development is still happening, but whether Henri’s will move back in some form is undecided and “still in negotiations,” said Anthony DiNardo, one of the family members helping to manage the shop.

DiNardo said the Andrews Square move ensures Henri’s will stay in business at least during any construction period and that the shop is “committed” to the Andrews Square location. “It’s a great way to stay in the neighborhood,” DiNardo said.

Andrews Square faces East Andrews Drive on the other side of the block from the current Henri’s location. Located on the site of the former Andrews Entertainment District, Andrews Square is a new project by national mall developer EDENS. The company has drawn other small, local Buckhead businesses to move to Andrews Square, including Lucy’s Market.

“It’s important that Henri’s is part of the Buckhead Village,” said Henri’s owner Madeline Leonard in a press release issued by EDENS. “We love this community and the special place Henri’s has in it. We’re excited to relocate to a location that will allow us to continue serving our neighborhood that has so wonderfully embraced us.”

“Bringing Henri’s to Andrews Square, and helping preserve its legacy and its role as an anchor of the West Village, is a natural fit for our mission,” Herbert Ames, EDENS’ vice president for the Southeast, said in the press release. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to work with such an Atlanta institution. Henri’s is a perfect addition to the exciting evolution of our center and the West Village.”

Henri’s plans to make the move in the spring, with the Irby Avenue location remaining open until then. The Sandy Springs location remains in business as usual.

DiNardo said the new Andrews Square space will be similar to the current Henri’s, with ample parking and a “great outdoor area for seating, as big or bigger than we have now.” Some of the seating will be in the shopping center’s atrium area.

The shop’s hallmark is a large white sign towering over the building that reads “Henri’s Bakery.”

“The sign will be saved,” DiNardo said.

DiNardo said the business is working with EDENS on placing the sign somewhere at Andrews Square. If that works out, he said, it could be a win for both companies and a “win for the village.”

