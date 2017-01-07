Luggage donations for foster children accepted on Jan. 13

The annual “totes 2 tots” program is accepting donations of bags and luggage for children in the state’s foster care system at area Georgia Cancer Specialists locations on Friday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The intent of the donation program is to provide bags for children who otherwise have to carry their belongings in garbage bags, according to GCS, which is an affiliate of the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. Both organizations partner in the totes 2 tots program. Since the program’s founding in 2003, it reportedly has donated more than 48,000 bags to children. An estimated 11,600 children are in the foster care system.

The program accepts donations of new or gently used backpacks, duffel bags and suitcases. Donated bags are given to the state Department of Family and Children Services for distribution to children within the county in which they are donated.

Local GCS locations include the Center Pointe complex at 1100 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 600, in Sandy Springs; and the Administrative Annex at 1835 Savoy Drive, Suite 300, in Chamblee on the borders of Brookhaven and Dunwoody.

For more information and a full list of donation locations, see fb.com/totes2tots.

